Shell Markets Middle East (Shell UAE) has signed a sustainability driven agreement with Dulsco, starting in December of last year. The agreement was signed by Shell’s Lubricants General Manager, Azmat Jafri and Dulsco Chief Executive Officer, David Stockton, alongside the virtual attendance of the leadership team from both sides.
Aligning with both companies’ strong sustainability agendas, the agreement will focus on supplying a sustainable solution which includes fuel economical synthetic technology engine oil which aims to decrease the carbon footprint from Dulsco’s fleet operations.
Speaking at the signing, Shell’s Mr. Azmat Jafri said, “Since sustainability is a priority for Shell globally, we are looking forward to a long term collaboration with Dulsco providing excellence through our sustainable products and cutting-edge technology”.
Dulsco’s Mr. David Stockton, added, “As part our commitment to sustainability, we were keen on choosing a responsible partner who will help us reduce the environmental impact of our fleet’s operations.”
Dulsco, is a homegrown UAE-based organization, with 85 years of experience in the region and 11,000 employees, providing integrated environmental solutions and manpower solutions to over 2,500 customers across the GCC. As a leader in the Environmental Solutions sector, Dulsco was appointed as the Official Waste Management Partner of Expo 2020 Dubai, working towards the achievement of 85% diversion of waste from landfill.
Shell has been a leading global lubricants supplier for the past 14 years and operating in the UAE market for the past 80 years. The company offers a complete portfolio with the technology leadership of the ‘Gas to Liquid” based products serving all industrial sectors.