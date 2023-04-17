Abu Dhabi: Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, the "Mother of the Nation", Chairwoman of the General Women's Union (GWU), President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (FDF), has issued directives to set the theme for this year's Emirati Women's Day, celebrated on 28th August, as "We Collaborate for Tomorrow".
The theme, "We Collaborate for Tomorrow", was chosen to align with President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan's announcement of 2023 as the "Year of Sustainability", highlighting the UAE's commitment to finding innovative solutions to energy, sustainability and climate change challenges.
In her statement, Sheikha Fatima said, "Every year, we proudly announce an inspiring theme for Emirati Women's Day, and this national occasion is a priority for us. This day highlights a set of objectives which aligns with the country's global leadership in recognising and empowering women.
"The UAE has made gender balance an integral part of the nation's social culture. This highlights the significance of collaboration between federal and local authorities, civil society, and the private sector to enhance the achievements in this area."
She added, "With COP28 set to take place in November 2023, the UAE is gearing up to tackle the pressing issues related to climate change. Notably, prominent female figures will be leading the charge during COP28, comprising two-thirds of the leadership team and over 50 percent of the administrative team, setting an example through our sustainable approach to recognising the competence, excellence and creativity of Emirati women.
Sheikha Fatima's choice of this year's theme also spotlights the collaborative model that the Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, has set in stone to ensure involving all segments of the community in the UAE's march of development.