Abu Dhabi: The Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque has launched the "Land of Tolerance" interactive electronic platform, in line with the annual International Day for Tolerance on 16th November.
On the occasion, Yousef Al Obaidli, Director-General of the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre, said that the launch of the platform is an addition to the centre's achievements, underscoring its cultural message and mandate as well as highlighting the mosque's role in promoting the culture of tolerance and as an international place of worship visited by nearly seven million people.
The centre developed the platform to be easy to navigate and visually attractive, allowing everyone to access it from their computers and smart devices by visiting the following link: https://landoftolerance.szgmc.ae/
Amal Bamatrif, Director of the Centre's Cultural Communication Department, said that the platform informs users about the vision and message of the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre, which includes promoting the values of tolerance, peace and compassion among all cultures.
International religious landmark
It showcases the historic meetings and panel discussions hosted by the mosque, as well as the initiatives, programmes and cultural and religious activities hosted by the centre, along with the stature of Emirati women.
The launch of the platform affirms the centre's cultural mission and prominent international stature as a leading international religious landmark, as well as its efforts to spread the values of tolerance.