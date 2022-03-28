Sharjah: His Highness Dr Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, has ordered the release of 210 prisoners from punitive and reformative institutions in the emirate of Sharjah, for good conduct considerations ahead of Ramadan.
The pardon comes within the framework of the Sharjah Ruler’s keenness to give the pardoned prisoners a chance to start a new life, alleviate the suffering of their families, and to reintegrate them into society.
Major General Saif Al Zari Al Shamsi, Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police, thanked the Ruler of Sharjah for his humanitarian gesture towards the prisoners and hoped the pardon would prompt them to turn into good citizens.