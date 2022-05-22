Sharjah: His Highness Dr Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah at the third Media Seminar of Sharjah Broadcasting Authority (SBA) highlighted the authority’s role in providing content that contributes to immunising society from extraneous ideas.
He also highlighted the importance of research and expanding knowledge for media figures in order to link ideas and recipients.
Sheikh Sultan delivered his speech in the presence of Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, and Chairman of the Sharjah Media Council, at the Dr Sultan Al Qasimi Centre.
He praised the efforts of SBA’s employees in broadcasting Sharjah development journey, its activities and events, and meaningful programmes to the people.
Preserving culture
During the meeting, several issues were addressed by the Sharjah Ruler to support the authority’s roles and the content it provides to the audience, which plays a significant role in preserving the identity, language, religion, heritage, and history of Sharjah and its citizens.
Furthermore, he reviewed the journey of culture and knowledge in Sharjah, addressing the efforts made to develop education for more than 50 years, stressing the need to provide meaningful content that contributes to immunising society from extraneous ideas or phenomena. He also dealt with the history of the authority since its establishment and its follow-up to all implemented programmes professionally, shedding light on various cultural and family programmes of Sharjah’s entities.
Sheikh Sultan pointed out the importance of research and expanding knowledge for media figures to link ideas and recipients, as well as the constant development aimed at providing materials in the interest of current and future generations.
At the end of the speech, he gave several suggestions to the authority’s employees, ensuring constant improvements in Arabic language, and acquiring knowledge, as media figures occupy a vital role in community growth.
Mohammed Hassan Khalaf, Director-General of SBA; Rashid Abdullah Al Obed, Director of SBA; Hassan Yaqoub Al Mansouri, Secretary-General of Sharjah Media Council; along with several directors, presenters, producers were present during the speech.