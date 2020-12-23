Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, witnessed the virtual ceremony held on Wednesday to honour the winners of the 19th Arab Journalism Awards.
Sheikh Mohammed tweeted saying: “Over the past years, I have been keenly attending the Arab Media Forum and honouring the winners of the Arab Journalism Award. Today, I followed the virtual sessions. Media is an important partner in our journey and we look forward to constructive messages that serve our society and contribute positively to building the future of the region.”
The Arab Journalism Award honoured 11 winners, selected from around 6,000 nominations. They came from daily newspapers, magazines, online news portals and various media organisations from the Arab world. The winners of the Arab Journalism Award 2020 are:
· Media Personality of the Year: Nayla Tueni, CEO and Editor-in-Chief of Annahar newspaper, Lebanon
· Best Column Award: Othman Mirghani, Editor-in-Chief of the independent newspaper Al-Tayar, Sudan
· Political Journalism Award: Mohamed Amin Al Masri from Al-Ahram newspaper, Egypt
· Economic Journalism Award: Al Khaleej newspaper, UAE
· Investigative Reporting Award: Jamal Jouhar from Asharq Al-Awsat newspaper
· Press Interview Award: Mohammed Mansour from Al-Roeya newspaper, UAE
· Cultural Journalism Award: Tareq Al Taher from Akhbar Al-Adab magazine, Egypt
· Sports Journalism Award: Motaz El Shamy from Al-Ittihad newspaper, UAE
· Photojournalism Award: Saber Nooraldin from the European Pressphoto Agency
· Young Journalist Award:
- Samar Saleh from El-Watan newspaper, Egypt
- Abdul-Samad Edinadin from Bayane Al-Yaoume newspaper, Morocco
- Ahmed Atef from Al-Dostor newspaper, Egypt
· Smart Journalism Award: Youm7 newspaper, Egypt
The Future is Digital
The Board of the Arab Journalism Award did not announce a winner for the Humanitarian Journalism Award and the Outstanding Cartoonist Award this year since the submissions did not meet the nomination criteria.
The Arab Journalism Award was held as part of the 19th edition of the Arab Media Forum, which was also held virtually under the theme ‘Arab Media: The Future is Digital’. This year, the General Secretariat of the Arab Journalism Award decided to host the award ceremony virtually due to the current global challenges related to COVID-19 and the travel restrictions imposed in some countries.