Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, today (Saturday) launched his official TikTok account, the fastest growing platform in the world with more than 800 million followers.
As soon as Sheikh Mohammed created his official account, more than 79.1k users followed his account with 92.2K likes so far.
Making the announcement on his twitter page, Sheikh Mohammed said: “Today, I launched my official account on the TikTok platform, the fastest growing in the world, which has more than 800 million followers ... We want to be where people are…..We want to build positive Arabic content ... . We want to hear the young people and share our story with them,”.
Sheikh Mohammed’ first video has attracted more than 88.2K likes and 17.7K comments so far. It was him speaking in the background, urging people to work hard not to slow down.
In addition to his new TikTok account, Sheikh Mohammed also has a Facebook, Twitter, Linkedin and Instagram accounts. Last year, Sheikh Mohammed was the 11th most followed politicians on Twitter, and led 2019’s most popular Twitter conversations in the UAE, according to Twitter statistics.