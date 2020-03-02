Abu Dhabi: A new eight-language app allowing customers to evaluate government services has been launched.
The “mystery shopper” app was launched during Monday’s Cabinet meeting chaired by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.
Through the new app, customers can evaluate government service centres and providers, and send their feedback about the quality of government services to officials.
“The UAE Cabinet will continue to open up new channels of communication with the public to listen to their feedback and suggestions. Feedback sent by users will be included within the assessment of the centres’ officials and performance reports submitted to the Cabinet,” Sheikh Mohammad tweeted.