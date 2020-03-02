Customers can evaluate government service centres through the new app

Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Image Credit: WAM

Abu Dhabi: A new eight-language app allowing customers to evaluate government services has been launched.

The “mystery shopper” app was launched during Monday’s Cabinet meeting chaired by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

Through the new app, customers can evaluate government service centres and providers, and send their feedback about the quality of government services to officials.