Abu Dhabi: On behalf of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, inaugurated the first regular term of the 17th legislative chapter of the Federal National Council (FNC) on Thursday.
The 40-member FNC convened in Abu Dhabi in the presence of Their Highnesses the Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates, Crown Princes and Deputy Rulers and Sheikhs.
The 40-members FNC includes 20 elected memebrs and a further 20 appointed by Sheikh Khalifa.
During session Saqr Ghobash was elected speaker of FNC, and Hamad Ahmad Sultan Al Rahoumi as his first Deputy.