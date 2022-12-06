Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, on Tuesday honoured the winners of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Award. They included Professor Zhang Yongzhen who sequenced the genome of COVID-19, the Lindau Nobel Laureate Meetings and Emirates Mars Mission (Hope Probe).
“Today, we honoured the winners of Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Award: Professor Zhang who contributed to discovering the genome sequence of COVID-19, Lindau Nobel Laureate Forum, the Emirates Mars Mission (Hope Probe) that represent scientific breakthroughs that have enriched mankind’s scientific march,” Sheikh Mohammed said in a tweet.
Launched in 2014, the award recognises the world’s knowledge pioneers and highlights their most notable accomplishments and contributions in a variety of academic disciplines. The prize is worth $1 million and covers a wide range of topics, including knowledge, innovation, leadership, and creativity, as well as the advancement of academic institutions and scientific research, besides communication technology.