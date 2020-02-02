A video of her greeting students at an Al Ain school had gone viral

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, UAE Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, honoured the teacher with a medal and an exceptional promotion effective immediately Image Credit: Twitter/HHShkMohd

Dubai: On Wednesday, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, UAE Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, sent out a tweet encouraging the public to help find a school worker from a video he received.

The video, shared by Sheikh Mohammed and which went viral on social media, showed the schoool staff member at a UAE elementary school greeting students by the school gate as the kids were coming in for the day.

Four days later, in the backdrop of the Cabinet meeting Sheikh Mohammed, honoured the woman in the video, Sheikha Al Nuaimi, with the Prime Minister's medal and an immediate exceptional promotion.

In his tweets on Sunday, Sheikh Mohammed said: “We honoured Sheikha Al Nuaimi, a social worker at a school in Al Ain, along with her mother.

Honored for positivity, energy, tenderness

"She set a great example of how a school can be a warm incubator, and a source of positive energy, and how school cab be a learning environment where our children are raised. We all watched how she starts a school day with our pupils."

“Sheikha Al Nuaimi has pleased us with her positivity, energy and tenderness, as well as the way she deals with pupils as if they are her own sons and children. She is an example and a role model, not only for our schools, but also for our government institutions...