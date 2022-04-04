NEWW-1649087305075
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum with Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum. Image Credit: Twitter

Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai on Monday received Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE’s National Security Adviser and Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, and exchanged Ramadan greetings with them in the presence of Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, according to a tweet by Dubai Media Office.