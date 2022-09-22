Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice -President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, extended his congratulations to the leadership and people of Saudi Arabia ahead of its 92nd National Day on September 23.

“On the Saudi National Day, I congratulate King Salman bin Abdul Aziz and his Crown Prince on this glorious occasion, asking Allah the Almighty to bestow the Kingdom with his blessings and goodness.

The people of the Kingdom are our brethren, and we share with them the same feelings of love. We are proud of our solidarity as we share the good and glory, the present and the future forever, God willing,” Sheikh Mohammed said in a tweet.

Celebrations in UAE

Meanwhile, according to WAM, the UAE has big plans to celebrate Saudi Arabia’s 92nd National Day with large-scale official and popular celebrations, under the theme, “Together Forever KSA-UAE,” underscoring the deep-rooted relations between the two countries.

The UAE’s major landmarks and many official and private entities have started decorating their headquarters with Saudi flags, and shopping malls have announced special events and activities on the occasion.

The close ties between the UAE and Saudi Arabia are a distinguished model, and their mutual history has many examples of overall cooperation, including in the areas of politics, diplomacy, the economy and culture.

In 2016, the two countries established the Saudi-Emirati Coordination Council, which aims to establish a joint vision to strengthen and maintain their mutual ties and consolidate their integrated economic systems.

The UAE and Saudi Arabia share the same vision and stance on various topics and regional and Arab issues of mutual concern thanks to their shared principles that support regional and international security and peace.

The bilateral relations between the two countries were strengthened by the efforts of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and the late King Faisal bin Abdulaziz Al Saud. Their relations reached the level of a full partnership under the rule of the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan and the late King Abdullah bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

Subsequently, the leaderships of the two countries, President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and King of Saudi Arabia, are continuing to enhance their bilateral ties and upgrading them to the highest levels.

The leadership of the two countries has shown their keenness to celebrate national occasions in the two countries, underscoring their deep-rooted ties.

Their cultural and social relations embody the geographical and social cohesion between their peoples based on a mutual cultural heritage.

Their close cultural relations are highlighted by the signing of many joint agreements and programmes, as well as the level of cultural cooperation between major institutions and individuals in both countries.

Moreover, the economic and commercial ties between the UAE and Saudi Arabia represent a distinguished and rich model of cooperation in building a better future.