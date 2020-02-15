The event, to be held from February 16–17, will host delegations from 87 countries

Dubai: The second edition of the Global Women’s Forum Dubai organised by the Dubai Women Establishment, to be held from February 16-17 under the theme ‘The Power of Influence’, highlights dynamic women across governments and the business world, as well as their significant impact and valuable contributions across the global economy and society.

Over 100 leaders and experts from across the world will engage in constructive dialogue on the advancement of women at the two-day forum.

More than 3,000 delegates from 87 countries are expected to attend over 60 workshops and sessions.

Ivanka Trump, daughter and advisor to the President of the United States Donald Trump, was received by Mona AL Marri, Chairperson of Dubai Women’s Establishment’s Board of Directors in Dubai on Saturday, ahead of the American’s participation in the Global Women’s Forum.

Pictures were tweeted by Dubai Media Office’s official twitter account on Saturday morning of Ivanka Trump being received by Al Marri. Trump will attend the forum to take place at Madinat Jumeirah along with former British Prime Minister Theresa May.