Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, today received Mohammed Shiaa’ Al Sudani, Prime Minister of Iraq, at Zabeel Palace in Dubai.
During the meeting, Sheikh Mohammed and Al Sudani discussed ways to enhance bilateral relations between their countries in various fields and explored avenues of improving trade exchange, economic cooperation, and investment opportunities, as well as supporting the development aspirations of both countriesj.
The two sides also exchanged views over a number of issues of mutual concern and reviewed the regional and global situation. They expressed their agreement on the most pressing issues related to the region and reaffirmed their commitment to promoting regional stability and prosperity.
The meeting was attended by Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Dubai Airports, Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group, Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Media Council, Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Sports Council, and other senior officials.