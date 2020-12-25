His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, on Friday posted a short clip on the beauty of the UAE.
The 0.55-min film showcases the wonders of the UAE’s natural gems such as desert wadis and coastal lines, history that includes magnificent forts and balance within the ecosystem.
He captioned the post: “My beautiful country.”
The post comes days after Sheikh Mohammed launched a campaign called ‘World’s Coolest Winter’, which aims to invite people to explore and discover the myriad offerings of the emirates.
The 45-day campaign, overseen by the Ministry of Economy in collaboration with local tourism entities and supported by the UAE Government Media Office, aims to highlight the major landmarks and attractions that distinguish every emirate and contribute to the UAE as a single destination.
‘World’s Coolest Winter’ campaign
The ‘World’s Coolest Winter’ campaign aims to harness the ideally pleasant climate of the year to promote the UAE’s diverse cultural, entertainment, social and sports activities that cater to different needs and ages. It seeks to foster a culture of winter tourism in the UAE’s richly diverse society, encouraging the public to enjoy outdoor activities and sports in the breathtaking nature sites of the beach, mountains, desert, oases and conservation reserves.
As part of efforts to promote an active lifestyle, the campaign will also highlight different outdoor sporting events and festivals such as watersports, hiking, jogging, cycling, mountain biking, camping, desert safaris and beach picnics.
Running during the winter season, the campaign presents an opportunity for families and friends to connect and embark on different outdoor adventures across the country. The campaign brings together citizens and residents from different nationalities, cultures and interests towards discovering the UAE’s hidden gems. Citizens and residents across different segments are encouraged to share their stories and adventures on social media platforms.