Dubai: Hais Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubi, congratulated Kuwait on its 61st National Day, which falls on February 25.
“We congratulate Kuwait, leadership and people, on their glorious National Day. May Allah bless Kuwait and its people with sustained pride and glory. Happy National Day to Kuwait, asking Almighty Allah to remain united as brothers and together to continue pressing ahead with our march towards a bright and beautiful future,” Sheikh Mohammed tweeted.
On February 25 of each year, Kuwait celebrates its independence, and a day later on February 26, it celebrates its Liberation Day.