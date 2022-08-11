Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has approved the appointment of Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan as the head of the Arab Youth Centre.
The appointment of Sheikh Theyab coincides with the celebration of the International Youth Day, which is observed worldwide on August 12.
The Arab Youth Centre, which was founded in 2017 upon a Cabinet resolution, will continue its approach to empower Arab youth through initiatives.
The International Youth Day was created by the UN to help draw awareness to issues facing young people and strive to find solutions. The day also aims to honour the traits of young people and acknowledge the challenges facing them.
The International Youth Day began in 2000 and was organized by the UN to recognise the input that young people make in education, community development, environmental groups, volunteering for different social projects.