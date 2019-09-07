A brainstorming session presided over by Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum. Image Credit: Twitter

Dubai: Emphasising the need to welcome "extraordinary ideas", His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has presided over a brainstorming session attended by Emirati officials and citizens.

In a tweet on Saturday, September 7, 2019, Shaikh Mohammed stated: "I presided over a brainstorming session with my team. The coming period needs extraordinary ideas."

Addressing Emiratis, Sheikh Mohammad published six important messages titled “The Letter of the New Season”.

In the six-point message, Sheikh Mohammed reminded officials, ministers, and leaders to focus on the tasks at hand, and never settling for second-best.