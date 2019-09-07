Number is likely to climb 'significantly', say authorities

Hurricane Dorian's death toll in Bahamas rose to 43 on Saturday. Image Credit: AFP

The death toll from Hurricane Dorian's devastating rampage across the Bahamas rose to 43 on Saturday, while a new storm is forming in the eastern Atlantic.

The Bahamas death toll is likely to climb "significantly," say authorities, even as rescuers pluck desperate survivors from the debris.

The National Hurricane Centre reported that tropical storm Gabrielle is "intensifying" is forecast to become a hurricane by early next week.

In the post-Dorian aftermath, hundreds of hurricane fled the chaos in storm-ravaged Bahamas. Thousands more anxiously await evacuation from the devastated islands.

The hurricane tore through the islands earlier this week, leaving a trail of destruction and a humanitarian crisis in its wake. With aid efforts under way, many survivors are scrambling to evacuate.

Moving northeast

On Friday, Hurricane Dorian made landfall over Cape Hatteras, North Carolina.

The Canadian Hurricane Centre has issued hurricane warnings for a large part of Nova Scotia, with hurricane watches for Prince Edward Island and southwestern Newfoundland.

The Category 1 storm is expected to move northeast away from the US through Saturday and become a post-tropical cyclone with hurricane-force winds as it approaches eastern Canada.

Hurricane-force winds are expected in portions of Nova Scotia by late Saturday.

Nearly 350,000 residents and businesses were without power in North and South Carolina.