Abu Dhabi: His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, took to his twitter account to congratulate people celebrating Christmas and wish them a happy Christmas.
Sheikh Mohamed congratulated people celebrating the occasion in the UAE and across the world, wishing them a happy and merry Christmas.
“To those celebrating the occasion, both in the UAE and around the world, I wish you a happy and merry Christmas. May this be a time of joy and peace for you and your families,” Sheikh Mohamed tweeted.
ed tweeted.