The Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi offers his best wishes after royal ceremony

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, shared his best wishes following the inauguration of the Sultan of Pahang, Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah, as the 16th king of Malaysia on Tuesday (July 30). Image Credit: Twitter

In a tweet, the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince stated: “Today, I was pleased to attend the inauguration of my dear friend, Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al Mustafa Billah Shah, as King of Malaysia. I wish him all success in serving his country and people.”

The installation ceremony, held at the National Palace, formally marked his five-year reign as the head of state and was steeped in Malay royal customs and traditions.