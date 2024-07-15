Sheikh Hamdan shares birthday wishes for his father, Sheikh Mohammed, on Instagram

Dubai: On Friday, July 15, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai, took to his official Instagram to share birthday wishes for his father His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.
On Instagram, where he has 16.4 million followers, the Crown Prince shared a video with old photos right from Sheikh Mohammad’s childhood to more recent photographs of the Dubai Ruler.
The 40-second clip, on his Instagram Stories, shows 10 photographs, with the final picture wishing him “Happy Birthday”.