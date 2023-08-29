Sheikh Hamdan posts photo of Onam Sadhya

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Executive Council, wished everyone for Onam, the harvest festival of the Indian state of Kerala.
On August 29, the Dubai Crown Prince took to Instagram to share a picture of the traditional Onasadhya (Onam feast) spread out on a banana leaf, on his Instagram stories.
The picture shows 24 food items on the banana leaf, including a helping of rice, sambar, and parippu curry (lentil curry) in the center.
The sadhya included traditional dishes from Kerala including aviyal (mixed vegetables cooked with yogurt and ground fresh coconut), kootu curry (a mix of lentils and black gram), kalan (raw banana curry), thoran (cabbage with grated coconut), beetroot pachadi (beetroot with ground coconut and cumin), mezhukkuperatti (stir fried vegetables), olan (white pumpkin curry), lemon pickle, mango pickle, inji puli (sweet ginger pickle), sharkara veratti (banana in jaggery), banana chips, salted curd chilli, pappadum, parippu payasam (lentil pudding), paal-ada (milk pudding), buttermilk (yoghurt-based spiced drink).
Sheikh Hamdan shared the picture with the hashtag #HappyOnam, wishing his followers.
UAE has many expatriates from Kerala, who gather every year to celebrate Onam with their families and friends.