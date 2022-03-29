Dubai: Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council, met 30 young leaders named in the ‘Forbes Under 30’ list at the World Government Summit 2022 on Tuesday at Expo 2020 Dubai.

He affirmed the important role of youth in creating the future and shaping new trends and directions. Supporting youth and developing their abilities and skills are among the highest priorities of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, who once said: “Today’s youth will shape our world tomorrow... They are responsible for creating a brighter future for all.”

Sheikh Hamdan said: “The presence of young leaders, innovators and entrepreneurs in the World Government Summit reflects their key role in the future of our planet. Their insights are enriching the discussions at the Summit and generating new ideas that can help improve government systems and contribute to achieving the goal of governments around the world to create a better future for humanity.”

He noted that right from its inception the UAE has constantly introduced new initiatives and programmes to empower youth.

During the meeting, Sheikh Hamdan said that since its launch, the World Government Summit has provided an integrated platform to empower youth and enhance their positive role in all vital sectors. “Young leaders play a pivotal role in leading the process of positive change in the world. Their effective presence and clear influence contribute to enriching many sectors and create new opportunities for millions around the world.”

‘Forbes 30 Under 30 Forum’

The WGS2022 has brought together young leaders from across Dubai to participate in the ‘Forbes 30 Under 30 Forum’. The event provides a platform for fostering dialogue, sharing experiences and ideas, and formulating a new vision for the future in line with the requirements of vital future-oriented sectors, including advanced technology, AI, advanced industries, and renewable energy among others.