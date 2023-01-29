Dubai: Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, on Sunday met with participants at the Dubai Leadership Camp.
“I met participants at the Dubai Leadership Camp. I have seen the future of Dubai through their eyes. We have learned from Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid [Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai] that the power of the influence of leaders lies in their interdependence and their work as one team,” Sheikh Hamdan said in a tweet.
He highlighted the emirate’s aspiration for development of leaders who keep up with changes.
“We look forward to the development of leaders who keep pace with changes and pursue the vision of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid for designing the future of Dubai and maintaining its leading position,” Sheikh Hamdan added.