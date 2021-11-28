Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai Image Credit: Dubai Media Office

Dubai: Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, today inaugurated the new campus of Rochester Institute of Technology - Dubai (RIT-Dubai) in Dubai Silicon Oasis (DSO), which spans 30,000 square meters and offers advanced specialisations that support the transformation of universities into free economic and creative zones.

Speaking on the occasion, Sheikh Hamdan said that the future is in the hands of youth who possess deep knowledge of new technologies and the culture of innovation, which empowers them to advance development driven by knowledge, digital transformation, and creative excellence. Sheikh Hamdan emphasised that talented individuals specialised in programming, artificial intelligence applications, and advanced technologies play a key role in realising the vision of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to build a better life for future generations.

“Universities are integrated economic and creative zones that support the sixth principle of the Principles of the 50 launched by Sheikh Mohammed. They are a hub for young talent to contribute to building a flexible and sustainable economy based on knowledge, innovation, and technology,” he added.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed also toured the Fakeeh University Hospital in DSO. The hospital’s administration briefed him on how they utilise medical research and experiences to develop a comprehensive healthcare landscape for the future. In turn, this cements DSO’s and Dubai’s position as a hub for knowledge and innovation.

Dubai, a Destination for Advanced Higher Education

The programmes offered by RIT-Dubai’s new campus at DSO will contribute to building a qualified talent pool in advanced technologies like artificial intelligence and fourth industrial revolution applications. Diverse technology courses offered by RIT-Dubai to students will help raise Dubai’s position as an academic destination for world-class higher education.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum was accompanied on the tour by Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of DSO; Abdul Rahman bin Mohammad bin Nasser Al Owais, Minister of Health and Prevention; and Dr. Mohammed Al Zarooni, Vice Chairman and CEO of DSO.

A Knowledge and Innovation Hub

Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum emphasised that Dubai continues to develop its digital infrastructure and technology to support entrepreneurs, startups, and international companies, while also working to attract international universities and global innovation centres. He noted that DSO is contributing to these efforts as part of its role as a centre for knowledge and innovation in the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan that was launched by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum to make Dubai the best city to live and work in.

Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum said: “Developing talent competent in technology and digital economy applications enables us to take advantage of promising future opportunities, especially in new professional and learning paradigms based on digital solutions that use augmented, virtual and immersive reality technologies.”

Reaching Technology Companies

Dr. Mohammed Al Zarooni said that DSO’s objectives are aligned with the Principles of the 50, issued by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, to transform Dubai into the city of the future. DSO seeks to actively contribute to transforming universities into free economic and creative zones and enhancing cooperation between universities and companies to promote innovation and development. Dr. Al Zarooni pointed out that the location of RIT-Dubai’s new campus gives students and researchers convenient access to several key technology and digital companies located in DSO’s Dubai Digital Park.

Digital Transformation and Innovation Lab

The new campus features a digital transformation and innovation lab with funds of up to Dh3.7 million. The lab seeks to enable innovative students and youth in all fields to develop quality solutions for smart cities of the future.

Competitive Edge

Dr. Yousef Al Assaf said: “Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum’s inauguration of the new campus in Dubai Silicon Oasis encourages university staff and students to contribute to enhancing scientific and technological research in Dubai and the wider UAE and develop innovative solutions that can be used in business.”

He added: “Universities play a key role in envisioning and designing emerging and promising trends in future societies and economies. Students and researchers give countries a competitive edge, especially in the fields of innovation, scientific and applied research. We look forward to RIT-Dubai playing this vital role by empowering younger generations from Dubai, the UAE and the MENA region with the academic knowledge and advanced research capabilities they need to lead various dynamic sectors in the future.”

Dr. Mazen Fakeeh, President and Chairman of the Board of Fakeeh Care said, “We are more than honoured to have been graced by the presence of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum at Fakeeh University Hospital. FUH is our flagship venture in the UAE and we have left no stone unturned to ensure every healthcare need of the UAEs population is met, with utmost care, state-of-the-art clinical expertise and the latest technology available in the region. With the vision of attaining new frontiers and enhancing the region’s healthcare offerings, we are proud of what we’ve achieved within a year of being operational. FUH brings more than four decades of Fakeeh Care legacy to the UAE; a legacy of quality healthcare and medical excellence. Going ahead, we seek to harness the power of innovation and personalized attention to provide the best possible patient outcomes through our technology-driven, patient-centric smart hospital.”

Exceptional Specialties

The new RIT-Dubai campus offers programmes in advanced technology disciplines, artificial intelligence applications, big data and cybersecurity. The Campus located close to the innovation centres and advanced technology companies in Dubai Silicon Oasis spans 30,000 square meters and can accommodate up to 4,000 students in its advanced academic and laboratory facilities.

Advanced Healthcare

The Fakeeh University Hospital is a 350-bed smart facility that provides primary, secondary, and tertiary care through leading medical practitioners across 55 specialties. Equipped with cutting-edge technology, it can treat an estimated 700,000 patients a year, serving communities in the UAE and the wider region.