Dubai: Dubai has distributed over 3,000 residential plots to Emiratis in the emirate.
Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai on Sunday announced that Dubai Municipality has completed the distribution of 3,200 residential plots to citizens.
He said the move is part of implementing the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai to provide the highest quality of life for citizens.
“As part of implementing @HHShkMohd ’s vision to provide the highest quality of life for citizens, @DMunicipality has completed the distribution of 3,200 residential plots to citizens in Dubai,” Sheikh Hamdan’s tweet said.
“We continue to place the uppermost priority on ensuring the welfare of citizens and enhancing social cohesiveness and family stability,” he added in the tweet.
In June, Sheikh Hamdan had approved a comprehensive vision for the creation of model neighbourhoods throughout Dubai. This came in line with a series of initiatives aimed at bettering the lives of Dubai’s citizens, reflecting the government’s main agenda of providing the highest quality of life.
As part of the new vision, 11,500 plots of land have been allocated for housing Dubai’s citizens. This significant commitment to residential development is further bolstered by the approval of housing loans totalling Dh7 billion, set to benefit around 7,000 applicants.