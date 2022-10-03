Dubai: Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Media Council, is all set to attend the opening of the 20th edition of the Arab Media Forum (AMF) on Monday, October 4.

Organised by the Dubai Press Club, the two-day event is being held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, at Madinat Jumeirah, Dubai. The region’s largest media gathering is set to attract more than 3,000 media personalities and professionals from across the Arab world.

Sheikh Ahmed will also attend the 21st edition of the Arab Media Award, which will recognise excellence across three key media sectors: Journalism, TV and Digital Media. The award will also name the Arab Media Personality of the Year.

Sheikh Ahmed has welcomed delegates and guests of the milestone 20th edition of the AMF. Given the AMF’s importance as a platform to discuss and analyse changes shaping the regional and global media industry, Dubai is fully prepared to host this annual gathering and welcome the thousands of Arab and international guests and media personalities, he said.

He highlighted the AMF’s role in further shaping the future of the media sector in Dubai, which has launched a series of initiatives and programmes to enable the Arab media sector to contribute to the region’s development.

He has also called upon delegates to share knowledge by discussing success stories and ideas, promote and develop the Arab media sector further, and unlock new opportunities for human capital and technical abilities. Further, he called for the opening of fresh avenues to foster a new generation of Arab media professionals that can master and harness technology to further promote the global competitiveness of Arab media.

Mona Al Marri, President of DPC and Chairperson of AMF’s Organising Committee, said the 20th edition of the annual event creates opportunities for Arab media decision makers and thought leaders to share ideas and explore partnerships that can unlock fresh growth possibilities for the sector. It will also discuss how Arab media stakeholders can work together to equip media talent with the skills needed to meet the needs of the future.

She expressed her gratitude to all those who were involved in the organisation of the landmark edition of the event, which marks two decades of dialogue and knowledge exchange between stakeholders and thought leaders across Arab media. She also thanked the forum’s sponsors for their steadfast support for the event.

Prominent political figures, writers, thought leaders and opinion-makers, renowned media personalities, and senior executives of leading Arab and international media organisations are in Dubai to attend AMF 2022. The event aims to highlight the media sector’s most critical challenges.