Exhibition supplies and machinery qualify for customs duty exemption
Sharjah Customs has outlined specific cases in which goods and equipment may be eligible for temporary entry into the UAE without customs duty, including machinery brought in for repairs, exhibition supplies and samples imported for display.
In a social media post, the authority listed the following categories as eligible for customs duty exemption under temporary entry provisions:
Heavy equipment and supplies: Items brought in for projects and scientific experiments.
Goods for processing: Foreign goods imported for further processing.
Exhibition supplies: Supplies for stadiums, theatres and exhibitions.
Machinery and equipment: Items imported temporarily for repair.
Containers: Containers brought in for filling.
Animals: Animals admitted for grazing.
Samples: Samples imported for display.
Other cases: Additional circumstances requiring temporary entry.
The announcement highlights categories that may qualify for temporary entry arrangements. Eligibility and applicable customs procedures would depend on the specific case and the authority’s requirements.