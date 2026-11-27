Amaan Duffer wants to make hydration effortless, one sugar-free sweet at a time
What do jewellery and electrolytes have in common? Not much, at first glance. Amaan Duffer, the London-and-Dubai-based designer behind Basliq, thinks otherwise. His jewellery has found its way onto the likes of Bella Hadid and Beyoncé. His next project is something rather less permanent: VYVE, a sugar-free electrolyte lollipop.
Being healthy has never been more fashionable, nor more tiring. "Everyone wants something that doesn't taste like it's good for you, but really is," he says. It is a simple premise, and it speaks to a bigger shift. Wellness has become as much about aesthetics as about health, and the products that serve it can afford to be more appealing. Made in California, VYVE promises hydration without the homework. Just unwrap and enjoy.
Duffer is not anti-wellness; he is anti the faff. Last year, the object dangling from handbags, backpacks and keyrings was the Labubu, a toothy little monster that seemed to have conquered just about everywhere. Resistance was futile. This year, the object on everyone's arm is wellness itself: the oversized bottle, the sachet, the supplement pouch, the carefully constructed routine. Unlike the Labubu, wellness isn't going anywhere.
Nobody is arguing with the ambition. It's the luggage that comes with it. Looking after one's self, as currently practised, demands space, time and a surprising amount of mental bandwidth. Particularly if you also have a job, a social life, a family, hobbies and, quite frankly, a life.
Hydration, in particular, has become an administrative exercise. Anyone living in a city like Dubai knows the drill: tablets, timings and a bottle that must accompany you everywhere, on top of everything else the day demands. The powder needs stirring. The tablet needs a glass. The bottle needs carrying. Somewhere, someone is setting a reminder.
Last summer, on holiday with friends, Duffer watched them perform the full liturgy. Electrolytes chugged, magnesium swallowed, an entire alphabet of vitamins worked through before anyone had properly woken up. He was about to unwrap a lollipop when the thought arrived. "This is so much work," he says. "What if my lollipops had this?"
Forgetting to drink water is the smallest crime in wellness, and one of the easiest to commit. Duffer would rather prevent it than atone for it. The cure before the crime.
The idea, it turns out, had been in his bag all along. “I just love sweet treats,”, explaining that he was already in the habit of carrying lollipops with him. Until now, though, they offered little more than a sugar hit. With VYVE, he saw an opportunity to give that everyday indulgence a functional benefit, too.
From jewellery to hydration sounds like a swerve. Duffer sees a straight line. Basliq takes its name from the ancient Greek for "thriving", and the mission has survived the change of medium. "Something I've always said is that I just want to make stuff that makes people feel good," he tells us. "This is essentially that same feeling, that same mission, in a new way."
There is a certain logic to it. Jewellery is about how something makes you feel when you wear it; VYVE is about how something makes you feel when you consume it. One is made to be kept, the other to be unwrapped. Both are meant to make everyday life feel a little better.
The two brands will keep each other company. They feed into each other, he says, and at a Basliq party, expect VYVE lollipops. The edible accessory, at last.
He is quick to credit what his first business taught him. "I wouldn't have had this idea, or the ability to do it, if I hadn't spent the last four years building Basliq, I learned how to run a business, how to build a community, and how to use my network." That community, he stresses, was never manufactured. "The reason I was able to keep going for so long is that the people who supported the brand were genuinely my friends," he says. "They weren't getting paid to post it."
VYVE's proposition is hydration with a lift. According to the brand, the magnesium and B12 in each lollipop help with tiredness and fatigue. Duffer's thinking is simpler: nobody sticks to a routine that demands too much planning. So he has made looking after yourself as easy as unwrapping a sweet, and as appealing as one, too. Feel good, look good. The formula takes care of the first; the wrapper, the second.
The it-girl accessory is an increasingly tired idea. VYVE has something broader in mind: an accessory for any age, any type, any person.
Spend enough time in certain places, among certain faces, and you begin to spot it. The lollipops are in the right hands: at the Burberry after-party, on the Ibiza trip, and clutched tightly by the Fawaz sisters and other influencers whose feeds tell everyone else what to want next.
But this is not merely a front-row trick. Picture the gym you go to every day. The man in his fifties, whom you might never have imagined with a brightly coloured lollipop in hand, has one. So does the mum on her way back from the school run. That is precisely the point. A lollipop sits as easily in a gym bag as in a designer handbag.
Duffer sees the shift in his own circle: money is moving from the outfit to the experience. "I would rather go on a trip than buy new clothes for this trip,”. A lollipop is, at the very least, an experience enhancer that fits in a clutch.
VYVE comes in three flavours: watermelon berry, peach iced tea and cola. Duffer drew up a list of five to ten possibilities and put them to a vote among his friends, a rather more transparent process than most elections. His favourite is watermelon berry. He had assumed peach iced tea would win.
For anyone who grew up in the UAE, that flavour is a time machine. Lipton-style peach iced tea is the taste of school days, about as iconic and instantly recognisable as a drink gets here. Whether or not he planned it, Duffer has found a way to take us back. This time, with zero sugar.
He is not against the science, only the excess. Without naming a brand, he points to leading electrolyte sachets, which he says can contain around 1,000mg of sodium. "Unless you're running a marathon, you should not be taking that daily if you're also eating normally,". VYVE, he argues, delivers the essential electrolytes in meaningful doses, calibrated to what the body needs. Then there is the taste. The sugar-free formula catches people off guard. "Everyone is just stunned at how good it tastes, because it's so clean."
There is a conscience behind the packaging, VYVE pledges at least 1 per cent of its revenue to charity: water.
For now, Duffer plans to sell VYVE directly to customers, so people can try it in the setting for which it was conceived. The longer-term ambition is considerably bigger. "I want it in every gym,". He pictures it in health clubs and wellness-minded hotels, with Six Senses a natural fit, and at Soho House, where he has worked on this idea for the past four years.
Duffer has his sights set on photoshoots, “It’s the perfect on-set treat,”. As for dream ambassadors, Haifa Wehbe would be his pick to represent the brand in the Middle East, while tennis legend Serena Williams is another name on his wish list.
In the meantime, VYVE is a lean operation: Duffer, a couple of freelancers, an assistant and an office he has only just moved into. Getting started, he says, was the hardest part. It was entirely new territory. He didn't go to university. He moved to London at 18 and built his friendships, and his network, through work.
His management philosophy comes from his mother: know your strengths, and let someone else take over where yours fall short. "I have great ideas and a vision, but I'm not good at executing design, so I hired a graphic designer, and it was the best decision I ever made."
His advice to other founders is stubborn optimism. "Staying positive is the most important thing in the world, even when something seems impossible, nothing is impossible."
The line he is carrying with him came from a stranger: "Life makes sense in reverse." Danish philosopher Søren Kierkegaard expressed a similar thought: life can only be understood backwards, but it must be lived forwards.
For a man whose business interests now stretch from fine jewellery to functional confectionery, the sentiment feels especially apt. Life rarely follows a straight line. Occasionally, it comes on a stick.