He is quick to credit what his first business taught him. "I wouldn't have had this idea, or the ability to do it, if I hadn't spent the last four years building Basliq, I learned how to run a business, how to build a community, and how to use my network." That community, he stresses, was never manufactured. "The reason I was able to keep going for so long is that the people who supported the brand were genuinely my friends," he says. "They weren't getting paid to post it."