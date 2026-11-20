Scammers take advance payments on social media before blocking victims and disappearing
Sharjah: A family looking for a housemaid loses money after responding to an Instagram advertisement, while a child playing an online game is approached by a stranger asking for bank card details and a one-time password (OTP). These are among the cybercrime scams Sharjah Police are exposing in a campaign warning residents about the growing risks of online fraud.
The two scenarios are being highlighted at the fifth edition of Sharjah Police's ‘kunwaeyan’ (Be Aware) campaign, which runs from November 19 to 22 at City Centre Al Zahia. The four-day initiative uses interactive demonstrations, videos, digital kiosks and games to show how criminals exploit social media, online gaming and everyday digital interactions to steal money and personal information.
Organised in strategic partnership with Sharjah Islamic Bank (SIB), the campaign is held under the patronage of Major General Abdullah Mubarak bin Amer, Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police.
Brigadier Dr Khalifa Yousuf Belhai, Director of the Criminal Investigation and Research Directorate at Sharjah Police, told Gulf News the fifth edition reflects the force's commitment to strengthening digital security awareness as online fraud methods continue to evolve.
One of the scams highlighted involves fake social media accounts advertising domestic workers and demanding advance payments from unsuspecting families.
Major Saud Al Shaiba of Sharjah Police told Gulf News that domestic worker recruitment was among the common areas exploited by online fraudsters.
Scammers advertise housemaids on Instagram and other platforms, then contact interested families through direct messages or WhatsApp, requesting advance payments to reserve a worker or complete recruitment and sponsorship procedures.
Once the money is transferred to a bank account or mobile number, the fraudsters disappear, block the victim and may deactivate their accounts.
"Through analysing our statistics and the crimes we have recorded, we noticed that most people fall victim to scams when requesting domestic workers," Major Al Shaiba said.
He urged residents to use licensed recruitment centres and accredited agencies and avoid transferring money to unverified individuals.
Victims of electronic fraud or those suspecting fake recruitment operations can report cases through the Sharjah Police call centre on 901.
Another scam highlighted by police involves strangers approaching children through online games and chat rooms.
In a simulated scenario, a stranger offers to improve a child's gaming character, increase scores or provide special features and add-ons. The child is then asked to share bank card details or an OTP to complete the supposed purchase.
The demonstration shows how criminals exploit children's enthusiasm for gaming to obtain financial information and potentially make unauthorised transactions.
Police urged parents to activate parental controls, monitor children's online activities and warn them against sharing personal or financial information with strangers.
Sharjah Police have also warned of phone scams in which fraudsters impersonate bank employees or representatives of other organisations to obtain banking details, passwords and OTPs.
Brigadier General Majid Sultan Al Asam, Acting Director-General of the General Directorate of Criminal Security and Ports at Sharjah Police, told Gulf News that weak security measures on personal accounts and electronic devices could leave users vulnerable.
He said police receive multiple reports daily and close an average of 30 suspicious online accounts and six accounts linked to active cybercrime cases.
Residents were urged to beware of messages claiming to come from banks, fraudulent international payment websites and suspicious links, and never disclose banking details or verification codes.
The Be Aware exhibition features four interactive educational games, digital kiosks, videos and simulated scams using fake social media advertisements and WhatsApp conversations. Visitors can learn to identify online threats, including electronic fraud, cyber extortion, hacking, online plagiarism and the promotion of drugs through digital platforms.
As part of the campaign, participants can compete for 24 cash prizes by completing all four games focused on cybercrime prevention and online safety. Scores from the four games are combined to determine the final rankings, with completion time also considered when selecting the winners. The highest-scoring and earliest qualifying participants will receive the prizes.
Visitors can take part in the challenge at City Centre Al Zahia or play online through the Sharjah Police Be Aware platform.
Brigadier Al Asam said the campaign also focuses on emerging cybercrime methods and online drug promotion, urging residents to avoid suspicious links, safeguard personal information and report suspicious activity.
Brigadier Dr Mohammed bin Butti Al Hajeri, Director of the Security Media Department, said interactive games and educational programmes help families understand online threats and avoid becoming victims of fraud.
Sharjah Police urged residents to:
• Verify website links before providing information
• Avoid clicking on unsolicited links
• Never share banking passwords, card photos or verification codes
• Monitor children’s online activity
• Report suspicious activity immediately
Authorities emphasized that public awareness remains the strongest defence.
Residents are advised to be cautious of:
• Snapchat blackmail
• Online gaming platforms with chat functions
• Fraudulent international payment websites
• People sharing banking details with friends
• Messages purporting to be from banks
According to police statistics, Snapchat is the platform most often used in blackmail cases, followed by Instagram and Facebook.
UAE law
Cybercrime in the UAE is punishable under Federal Law No. 5 of 2012 on information technology crimes. Article 11 stipulates penalties including imprisonment of at least one year and fines between Dh250,000 and Dh1 million.
What: Fifth edition of Sharjah Police's kunwaeyan (Be Aware) campaign.
When: November 19-22, from10am to midnight.
Where: City Centre Al Zahia, in front of the cinema, Sharjah.
Organised by: Sharjah Police, in strategic partnership with Sharjah Islamic Bank.
Highlights: Cybercrime demonstrations, educational videos, digital kiosks, quizzes and awareness games.
Online participation: https://kunwaeyan.shjpolice.gov.ae