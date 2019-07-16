The event is being held as part of ‘Sharjah Cultural Days in the World’

Sharjah Week will be held at St Petersburg in Russia to showcase UAE's rich culture. Image Credit: Supplied

Sharjah: A special event to showcase UAE’s rich cultural identity will being at St Pertersburg Museum in Russia on July 18 as part of the ‘Sharjah Week’ programme.

The event is being held from July 18 to 23 under the patronage of His Highness Dr Shaikh Sultan Bin Mohammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Shharjah. The special event comprises of art shows, performances and other activations aims to introduce the Russian populace to the UAE’s rich cultural identity.

The event signals the continuation of ‘Sharjah Cultural Days in the World’, which was launched by the emirate in 2002 to promote knowledge and expertise exchange with cities worldwide. Through Sharjah Week, the emirate seeks to strengthen the longstanding ties between Emirati and Russian cultures, and introduce their latest efforts and achievements across sectors, including culture, economy and tourism, to St. Petersburg.

The Sharjah delegation, led by Shaikh Fahim Al Qasimi, Chairman of Sharjah Department of Government Relations (SDGR), comprises Shaikh Faisal Bin Saud Al Qasimi, Director of Sharjah Airport; Dr Abdul Aziz Al Musallam, Chairman of the Sharjah Institute for Heritage; Abdallah Sultan Al Owais, Chairman of Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry; Ali Al Marri, Director of Dr. Sultan Al Qasimi Centre for Gulf Studies; and other senior officials.

Shaikh Fahim Al Qasimi said: “Sharjah Week in St. Petersburg is part of our cultural project, which aims to showcase the beauty of Emirati heritage and modern developments to the Arab region and the rest of the world. The emirate’s achievements in culture, tourism and economy, its leading role as an incubator to innovative projects that aim to boost global cultural exchanges, are worth drawing people’s attention to.”

He said that Sharjah Week takes the Sharjah Ruler’s message to make culture and knowledge exchange the basis for starting and sustaining friendships with people around the world, another step futher.

Sharjah Week will be featuring a diversity of programmes and workshops spanning culture, art and heritage; live shows and exhibitions highlighting milestones the emirate has crossed during its 40-year cultural journey; and showcase emerging investment opportunities in its strongly diversified economy.