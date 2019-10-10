Sharjah

Two people were killed in a horrific road accident on Khor Fakkan Road on Thursday morning, police said.

The victims were both male -- an Emirati and a Pakistani.

The tragedy occurred when the Emirati 18-year-old driver lost control of his vehicle and veered off new Khor Fakkan road and ran over the Pakistani worker. The 44-year-old worker was at the scene doing his job when the accident occurred.

The police received a call at 8.20am about the incident.

Rescue teams used a hydraulic cutter to pull out the body from the car.

The body was transferred to the hospital and was handed over to his family for burial.

The Emirati driver was pronounced dead at the scene while the Asian worker was moved to the hospital where he was pronounced dead shortly after admission.