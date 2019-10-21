File photo of a hot air balloon Image Credit: Supplied

SHARJAH: A South African tourist was seriously injured after he fell from a hot air balloon in Al Faya area in Sharjah on Friday, according to Sharjah Police.

The man is currently being treated at the Al Qassimi Hospital, the police told Gulf News.

They said the Police Operation Room received a call on Friday evening with news about the incident, following which the air wing of the National Ambulance rushed to the site and airlifted the man to the hospital.

Accident site

Police said the man was flying over the mountains in Al Faya when the incident occurred.

The exact circumstances under which he fell from the balloon was not immediately clear. Al Madam Police are investigating the case.

There have been several hot air balloon accidents in UAE deserts in the past too.

In July 2017, six tourists were injured in Al Madam desert area in Sharjah after a hot balloon went down.

The tourists included a 41-year-old South African who was airlifted to Al Qasimi Hospital as his condition was critical. The other injured were moved to Al Dhaid Hospital.

Another balloon accident occurred in the Badayer area in July 2015, causing injuries to three tourists.

In February 2016, 13 out of 20 passengers in a balloon sustained minor injuries after it crashed in the Margham desert in Dubai.

According to a balloon expert, a balloon crash could be caused either by unsuitable weather, the condition of the balloon itself or if it hits an obstacle — like a power line.

“A balloon may fall if there is not enough heated air to maintain the flight or if its fabric is damaged. With weather-related problems, the balloon can fly uncontrollably,” according to an experienced hot air balloon pilot.

Earlier balloon accidents

April 2010

Two tourists are killed as their hot air balloon crashes in the desert near Al Nahil, a town 70km north-west of Al Ain. The balloon was carrying 14 passengers, including three crew.

July 2015

Three tourists are injured when their balloon suddenly goes down in Sharjah’s Al Badayer area.

February 2016

Thirteen passengers sustain minor injuries, with one treated for a serious ankle injury, as balloon carrying 20 passengers crashed in the Dubai desert at Margham.

July 2017