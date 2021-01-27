Sharjah: A field hospital for COVID_19 patients who require intensive care is being set up in Sharjah, the Sharjah Police chief announced on Wednesday.
“We will be ready if required to receive infected cases that need intensive care in a field hospital in the emirate. The hospital will be constructed near Al Zahia area in cooperation with the Ministry of Health.” Major General Saif Al Ziri Al Shamsi, commander-in-chief of Sharjah Police and head of the local emergency crisis and disaster team in Sharjah, said.
The official, who did not rule out the possible return of the sterilisation programme, said the hospital will be ready in less than a month.
He said all sections of the society had to work together to combat the COVID-19 pandemic and overcome it.
Major General Al Shamsi said he had discussed a series of initiatives with the emergency and crisis team at the meeting held on Tuesday.
He said theire is huge turnout of people for the vaccine at Al Bait Metwahhed and the police were trying to streamline the process to reduce crowding. Sharjah Police have also intensified its patrols in industrial areas to make sure residents adhere to rules.
The local emergency, disaster team in Sharjah held its first meeting for the year 2021 at the Sharjah Police headquarters in the presence of Shaikh Majid bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Director of the Department of Suburbs and Villages Affairs and Brigadier General Abdullah Mubarak bin Amer, Deputy Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police, Ali Al Juwaiid, Head of the Executive Office of the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority and representatives of local departments in the emirate.
Major General Al Shamsi expressed his appreciation for the team work in conbating the COVID-19 crisis.