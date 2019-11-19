The exhibition is being organised by the Emirates Philatelic Association, EPA, in cooperation with Mega Mall Sharjah till November 23. Some 53 exhibitors are taking part in the show through 154 display platforms and 32 sales platforms, in addition to broad participation by the Emirati postal institutions. An auction of postage stamps and rare coins will be launched on the fourth day of the exhibition, which is open for visitors and postal stamp enthusiasts every day from 10am to 10pm and on Friday from 4pm to 10pm. The 10th anniversary of the Sharjah Stamp Exhibition is set to witness many releases, where “Emirates Post” announced the issuance of a series of distinctive commemorative stamps, in cooperation with the EPA.