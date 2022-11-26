Sharjah: The head of Sharjah Government Media Bureau (SGMB) and consul-general of South Korea recently met and discussed ways of joint cooperation in media work.
Also discussed during the meeting between SGMB director-general Tariq Saeed Allay and South Korean consul-general Moon Byung-Jun was the media delegation from South Korea who will visit Sharjah and experience its culture and tourism.
SGMB said: “Moon expressed his deep appreciation for the efforts of His Highness Dr Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, in supporting the media and cultural sector and his prominent role in leading the development and prosperity process for the emirate of Sharjah to assume a high global position in culture and knowledge.”
Moon also toured Al Majaz Amphitheatre and was briefed on the various cultural initiatives of Sharjah.
Allay, meanwhile, pointed out the “keenness of the SGMB to support the directions and visions of the emirate of Sharjah, to show its true image on the pages of the international media, and to convey its message to the world”.