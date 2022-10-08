Sharjah: The Sharjah Social Services Department has announced the reduction of fees for obtaining the social professional practicing licenses.
The licence is granted to an entity by the Department of Social Licensing in the Department, aiming to regulate the social professions in Sharjah.
Kholoud Al Nuaimi, Director of the Social Licenses Department, said that the decision came in an effort to provide the best services in the emirate at the governmental level, easing the financial burden on professionals wishing to obtain licensces to practice any of the social professions. This comes in line with the Sharjah Social Services Department’s strategic plan, aiming to develop its services according to the highest international standards to meet the needs of the targeted groups.
Improve services
Al Nuaimi praised Executive Council Resolution No. (25) of 2022 amending Executive Council Resolution No. (17) of 2018 regarding the regulation of social professions in the Emirate of Sharjah, in response to the proposal of the Department of Social Services regarding reducing fees for obtaining a license to practice the social profession, ensuring to prohibit the social services practices in the Emirate without obtaining a prior license.
Al Nuaimi said that the Sharjah Social Services Department is keen to improve and develop its services according to the highest international standards through organise the social sector in Sharjah and providing excellence services of high quality.
The number of licensed professionals reached 40 in Sharjah, where the total number of applications for issuing a professional license reached 277 during 2021-2022.