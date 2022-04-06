London: Sharjah is offering visitors to the Market Focus at the 49th London Book Fair (LBF) and votaries of the English European cultural movement an opportunity to explore closely the aesthetics and techniques of Arabic calligraphy. The Sharjah Pavilion at LBF 2022 is hosting a collective exhibition by a team of renowned Emirati and Arab calligraphy artists. The exhibition includes Islamic calligraphy, proverbs and Arabic poetry wall art written in Naskh, Diwani, Thuluth and Kufi scripts
A dedicated platform has been reserved for Emirati calligrapher Khalid Al Jallaf to conduct live calligraphy demonstrations that will help introduce visitors to the history of Arabic calligraphy, its different schools, styles and materials. Visitors will also have the opportunity to have their names etched in Arabic calligraphy, bringing them closer to Arab culture and literature. This initiative is reflective of Sharjah’s vision in merging the past and present of Emirati and Arab arts and literature, and highlighting the priceless values of the local and Arab culture.
The emirate is being honoured as Market Focus at LBF, becoming the first representative of an Arab country to receive this honour.
The 2022 edition of LBF runs from April 5 to 7 at Olympia London (Olympia Exhibition Centre).