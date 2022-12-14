Sharjah: Sharjah will witness tomorrow (Thursday) the launch of the Sharjah Shopping Promotions, an annual event organised by Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) all over the emirate. The shopping event will continue until January 29, 2023.
The event activities are set to witness major discounts of over 75 per cent on various products at shopping centres and retail stores in the city of Sharjah and the emirate’s central and eastern regions. The programme is also full of distinctive promotional activities and attractive surprises, in addition to hundreds of valuable prizes.
Dozens of shopping centres and thousands of shops are taking part in the Sharjah Shopping Promotions 2022 and they are all set to launch their strongest promotions on the most prestigious international brands and a myriad of consumer goods.
Promotions
Sharjah Shopping Promotions will reward shoppers with prize packages from the participating shopping centres, and there will be raffles on purchases and big discounts on products like clothes, perfumes, electronics, home appliances, kitchenware, trips, travel equipment, and much more. Shopping vouchers along with raffles on valuable prizes and many other surprises await shoppers.
World class experience
Over 46 days, Sharjah’s visitors and residents will be having a world-class experience specially designed to satisfy their ambitions and needs for entertainment, shopping and fun.
All that will be fulfilled through a programme full of rewarding promotions and some of the most exquisite winter events that will be presented at unique destinations, tourist attractions and distinctive shopping centres that Sharjah is famous for.