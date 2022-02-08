Sharjah: Handpicked 1,600 photos from top photographers will be unveiled during the ‘Xposure International Photography Festival’ that begins on Wednesday in Sharjah.
Running until February 15 at Expo Centre Sharjah, the event brings together 70 world-renowned photographers, award-winning storytellers, and photojournalists whose works will be displayed through 45 exhibitions.
Organised by Sharjah Government Media Bureau (SGMB), Xposure 2022 will also feature 28 talks, workshops, portfolio reviews, and more.
Xposure 2022 will hosts its first-ever ‘Conservation Summit’, under the theme ‘Save Our Oceans’, on Thursday.
Top photographers
Prominent names at this year’s edition include, amongst others, Magnum member Steve McCurry, who captured the iconic ‘Afghan Girl’ portrait for National Geographic; American photographer James Nachtwey who documents wars and critical social issues; and Brian Skerry, a photojournalist specialising in marine wildlife and underwater environments.
Ahead of the festival’s opening, Robin Morgan, founder and CEO of Iconic Images, said: “There are so few opportunities to showcase and celebrate the power and broad spectrum of photography or its ability to inform and illuminate. Xposure is probably the finest showcase in the world and undoubtedly the best organised. It is unrivalled in its curation of a visual universe.”