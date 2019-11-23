Parents ask for help in locating child, say he may have run away due to exam pressure

Ameya Santosh Image Credit: Supplied

Sharjah: An Indian family in Sharjah has appealed to find a teenager who, according to his parents, has run away due to exam phobia.

Ameya Santosh, a grade 10 student of DPS School in Sharjah, went missing after he went for tuition class on Friday morning, his mother Bindu Santosh told Gulf News on Saturday night.

“His father had dropped him. I had messaged the tuition sir to let me know when the class gets over around 12 noon. But he said Ameya didn’t reach the class. When we checked the CCTV we found that he didn’t enter the building.”

She said the 15-year-old, the elder one of two children, suffers from exam phobia. “His pre-board exams are going on now. Tomorrow is science exam. I think he might have decided not to come home so that he can skip the exam.”

The mother denied the parents were pressurising him.

She said Ameya generally finds Maths, Physics and Chemistry very difficult. Since there is a new provision to opt out one subject, she said, Ameya had opted out Maths.

“Since he is in grade 10, he somehow has to complete this year to change his subjects. We are anxiously waiting for him. We are not bothered about any exam. We just want him to come home. We are worried if anything wrong will happen to him,” the concerned mother said, appealing to her son to return home and urging the public to help find him.

Ameya was wearing a parrot green T-shirt, navy blue three-fourth trousers and was carrying his purple backpack with books when he left home. His mobile is switched off and he has hardly any money with him, the mother said.

“My brother and sister-in-law came from Abu Dhabi to search for him. Some cleaners in Sharjah City Centre told them they had seen a boy looking like him. So, my husband has also gone there. We hope he is somewhere nearby and he might be coming to the mall to have food,” she said, seeking help from the mall-goers as well.

The family lives in Abu Shagara. They said they had searched for him with all his friends and neighbouring areas and also lodged a complaint with Al Garb Police Station.