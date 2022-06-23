Sharjah: More than 35,000 people have visited the Sharjah Safari since its inception by His Highness Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah,
Located in the 16 square kilometre Al Bardi Reserve, Sharjah Safari is home to numerous endangered species and features 12 distinct habitats, a big natural lake, a picnic space for visitors, as well as cafes placed around the locations where live animal shows take place.
Hana Saif Al Suwaidi, Chairperson of the Sharjah Environment and Protected Areas Authority (EPAA), said: “The Sharjah Safari, which is the biggest safari in the world outside of Africa, is a genuine African nature reserve and has a crucial and effective role in maintaining biodiversity and wildlife and promoting the UAE’s efforts to improve natural life.
“Sharjah Safari enhances the impact of ecotourism in the country, since its tourists travel to Africa via a dynamic and one-of-a-kind opportunity to live and interact in the continent’s diverse and authentic environments.”
More than 50,000 animals from more than 120 African species are featured in the safari, which includes the black rhinoceros, its most notable and rare resident. There are more than 100,000 African Acacia trees in the Sharjah safari, including flora of both local and African origin.