Sharjah: His Highness Dr Sheikh Sultan Bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has ordered that the Al Qadisiya district in Sharjah be vacated of workers and bachelors, following complaints from an Emirati woman.
The decision stated to force bachelors and labourers, who often live in over-crowded and unsafe villas, to move out of the area, starting today, September 27. Sharjah Municipality, in cooperation with Sharjah Police, is implementing the decision. The decision to remove labourers and bachelors from the area came on Sunday during a direct-line programme broadcast over Sharjah TV and Radio, after a phone call from an Emirati woman complaining about the presence of labourers and bachelors in the area, making her feel unsafe. The Ruler of Sharjah immediately directed Sharjah Municipality and Sharjah Police to completely vacate the area of all workers and violators, starting today.
Thabit Al Turaifi, Director General of Sharjah City Municipality, has promised that the problem will be solved based on the Sharjah Ruler’s instructions. Sharjah Municipality has issued warnings to homes in the area, whose tenants are found to be in breach of tenancy regulations.
The woman complainant said she felt unsafe for her children and her family as single men were seen crowding near her house, adding that the area had too many workers with noisy and unruly behaviour.
Major General Saif Al Ziri Al Shamsi, Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police, said they had received instructions from the Sharjah Ruler to cooperate with Sharjah Municipality in implementing the decision and clearing the area of workers and other violators. Major General Al Shamsi said special task forces, CID personnel and Sharjah Civil Defence would coordinate and cooperate with Sharjah Municipality in carrying out the Ruler’s orders.