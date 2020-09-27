Abu Dhabi: The UAE is number 1 in more than 121 global indices and 479 regional ones, announced His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai. In 2020 alone, (the year of global health crisis as Sheikh Mohammed labelled it), the UAE has took the lead in 79 international indicators, Sheikh Mohammed revealed during a Cabinet meeting held on Sunday under his chairmanship.
“We are among the top 10 most competitive countries globally in more than 300 global indices. Our message to everyone here in the UAE and abroad is that the UAE has no option but to excel and move ahead. Retreat is never an option,” Sheikh Mohammed said.
In a series of tweets, Sheikh Mohammed congratulated President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, on such a remarkable achievement, which was the result of strenuous efforts made by thousands of teams across all sectors.
During the meeting, the Cabinet approved four structures for federal ministers including the Ministry of Economy, the Ministry of Culture and Knowledge Development and Ministry of Energy and Industry.
The Cabinet also approved the issuance of new laws to develop private education in the country, in addition to a number of economic agreements with Egypt, Chile and Zambia.
“2020 is an exceptional year for the UAE… it is the year of going to Mars, the year of nuclear energy, the year of peace, the year of international competitiveness. In crises, we multiply our achievements,” Sheikh Mohammed said.