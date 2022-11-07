Sharjah: His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, inaugurated on Monday morning the Victoria International School in Khorfakkan in Al Hari area.
He also unveiled the memorial plaque to mark the official inauguration of the school.
His Highness toured the school building and its sections, including kindergarten, in addition to the various educational arenas, the theatre and other facilities.
During the tour, he was briefed about the classrooms and sports and entertainment facilities.
His Highness interacted with the school’s teachers.
The inauguration was attended by Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud Al Qasimi, Head of the Central Finance Department; Sheikh Saud bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, CEO of the Real Estate Sector in Sharjah Asset Management; Engineer Ali bin Shaheen Al Suwaidi, Head of the Public Works Department; Muhammad Obaid Al Zaabi, Head of the Protocol Department; Dr. Muhadda Al Hashimi, Chairman of the Sharjah Private Education Authority, a number of officials in the education sector, and a number of notables in the region and workers.