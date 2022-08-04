Sharjah: His Highness Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has issued a decree regulating the Department of Municipal Affairs in order to further develop municipal work in the emirate.
Under Decree No.2 of 2022, the department, which will be based in the city of Sharjah, may establish branches or offices in the emirate’s other regions upon a decision by the Sharjah Executive Council.
The department’s responsibilities include drawing up general policies and developing strategic plans for the emirate before submitting them to the Executive Council.
Other responsibilities include proposing legislation and regulations for municipal councils and municipalities in the emirate, as well as monitoring and overseeing their proper implementation.
The department is also tasked with conducting research and studies for the purpose of financial, administrative and technical development, and improving services provided by municipal councils and municipalities.
It will carry its work in coordination with concerned authorities and share databases with municipal councils and municipalities.
The department is responsible for developing the municipal work, supervising and managing municipalities with the aim of improving municipal work, providing comprehensive services, and creating higher living standards for the emirate’s population.
Other duties include making suggestions for creation, amendment or cancellation of fees for services provided by the municipalities in coordination with the municipal councils.
The suggestions should be submitted to the Executive Council for approval.
The department is also responsible for resolving conflicts or overlapping jurisdictions among municipalities, as well as concluding contracts, agreements, memoranda of understanding and partnerships following their approval by the Executive Council.