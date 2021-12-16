Sharjah: His Highness Dr Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, on Thursday inspected several development projects in Kalba.
Dr Sheikh Sultan’s tour is a part of his continuous inspections of various development projects in the cities and regions of the emirate, Wam reported.
He first visited the Hanging Gardens project located next to the Al Hayar Tunnel on Kalba Road. He was briefed about a detailed plan on the project’s most prominent remaining steps and stages.
The Sharjah Ruler ordered that several seating areas be set up in the hanging gardens, at a height of 60 metres, to provide a unique view of the gardens, Al Hafiya Lake and Kalba city.
He also directed that the mountains opposite the hanging gardens be planted with greenery to offer visitors breath-taking views.
Dr Sheikh Sultan then visited Al Hafiya Lake and ordered the pumping of 100 million gallons of water into the lake during the next week, greening of the mountains surrounding the lake, adding many aesthetic elements, and developing service facilities surrounding the lake.
He also directed that the area located at the top of the lake designated for restaurant trailers be directly developed with various seating areas to provide a privileged location for visitors overlooking Al Hafiya Lake.