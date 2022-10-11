Sharjah: His Highness Dr Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, directed the allocation of Dh160 million to pave roads in commercial and industrial areas.
This directive was announced through the “Direct Line” programme on Tuesday, stressing that from the Dh1 billion budget for road paving at the Sharjah Roads and Transport Authority in 2022, roads have been built with around Dh800 million. The remaining Dh200 million will be used to improve the road network by the end of this year.